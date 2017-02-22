Police should act against riders of the ‘brake-less’ bicycles – Jainab

KOTA KINABALU: Parents must monitor their children’s activities even though it is now becoming more challenging, no thanks to the social media, said Community Development and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid.

Jainab said that children and youths of today were exposed to various social woes and had a liking for dangerous sports such as riding brake-less bicycles.

She urged parents to monitor their children’s social media activities to ward them off unhealthy activities and cultures.

Jainab agreed with the proposal made by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan to ban underaged youths from loitering around city areas, roads and

certain locations late at night following the gruesome death of eight youths who were mowed down by a car while playing with their bicycles during the wee hours of the morning in Johor recently.

Nur Jazlan said the curfew should be imposed by state governments so that owners of sites, locations or premises do not to allow underaged youths from coming to these places late at night.

Jainab also urged the relevant authorities, namely the Road Transport Department and the traffic police to act against riders of the ‘brake-less’ bicycles as they can contribute to accidents.

Similarly, she also urged parents to play a proactive role in raising their children and not surrender their responsibilities to the government when problems occur.

She said parents have the responsibility to inculcate good values in their children such as praying and fasting at an early age. She also said that parents need to acquire skills in parenting their children according to their ages and needs.

On another note, Jainab also recounted that 20 years ago, children were required to be at home by 6.30 pm and they risked being scolded by their parents if they were late.

“By 7pm they have to be showered and ready for dinner or for prayers. They cannot go anywhere without their parents’ knowledge,” she said, adding that children in those days were scared of their parents due to the latter’s strict ways of bringing them up.