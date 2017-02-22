QIUP has top lecturers to nurture students

QUIP is a dynamic university with equity participation from the Perak state government.

KUCHING: Quest International University Perak (QIUP) has deployed the best intellectual minds to nurture Gen Y to become inquisitive, socially-aware and impactful individuals.

QUIP believes that to produce outstanding students, outstanding lecturers are a must.

In this respect, QIUP has attracted the best intellectual minds to head its various faculties and centres.

These intellectuals include the Dean of Faculty of Business, Management and Social Sciences Professor Dr Abdul Latif Salleh, Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Datuk Dr Allan Mathews, Dean of Faculty of Medicine Professor Dr Alam Sher Malik, Dean of Faculty of Integrative Sciences and Technology Associate Professor Dr Yagasena Appannah and Director of Centre for Graduate Studies and Research Associate Professor Dr Vilasini Pillai.

QIUP, which will be one of the exhibitors at the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF), is a dynamic university with equity participation from the Perak state government.

According to its press release, QIUP takes its quest for education very seriously and has attracted the best academicians from across the nation.

No doubt the strongest pillar of the university, its lecturers are passionate, industry-savvy, highly acclaimed and highly intelligent.

Students will benefit tremendously from their knowledge, experiences and networks.

QIUP’s foundation programmes are a great way for students to develop practical and academic skills after SPM to help them embark on their journey towards higher education.

The Foundation in Business, Science and Arts programme has a practical focus with a range of hands-on-experiences where students will gain the confidence, skills and knowledge to help them participate effectively in tertiary study.

They will also explore a selection of QIUP programmes to help them plan their future studies in diploma or degree programmes.

QIUP’s quest is to develop all-round graduates to not only excel in their studies but also actively participate in various conferences, educational competitions and sports during their studies there.

The men’s futsal team was recently crowned as champion of the MASISWA North Zone Sports Carnival 2016 while the women’s team was runner-up in the 2015 competition.

Other sports competitions participated in by QIUP undergraduates include basketball, badminton and chess.

The university firmly believes competing will help undergraduates develop the necessary competitive and leadership skills required for when they enter the working world.

Besides sports, its undergraduates also participate in various educational competitions and have achieved outstanding results.

QIUP recently clinched podium finishes in three categories at the 2017 National English Olympics (NEO17) competition held at Universiti Teknologi Petronas.

In the storytelling competition, Sahibzada Mubashir Noor was crowned champion, winning the gold medal after he mesmerised the judges and the crowd with his skills.

In the speech competition, Kajel Gill and Jasdeep Singh clinched the first runner-up silver medal and second runner-up bronze medal respectively. Meanwhile in the creative writing competition, Monissha Thiagu clinched the second runner-up bronze medallist title.

QIUP was crowned first runner-up in the overall institutional championship.

QIUP undergraduates have also presented papers at the Interdisciplinary ICT Practice Conference and the International Symposium on Mathematical Sciences and Computing Research.

Their papers have also been published in the International Journal of Computer Networks and Applications.

QIUP’s interim campus is strategically located in Ipoh, away from the distractions of bustling city life and aptly providing a conducive learning environment and lower cost of living.

Please call 1 800 88 7487 (toll free), email enquiries@qiup.edu.my or log on to www.qiup.edu.my for more information.

