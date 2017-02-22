SEGi University & Colleges celebrates 40 years of excellence

KUCHING: The SEGi University & Colleges is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

This education segment of the SEGi Group aims to provide quality education within the reach of the willing minds and natural talents, especially those in Sarawak.

All of the programmes are approved and accredited by the Higher Education Ministry, as well as being globally recognised.

Programmes available are business and accounting, early childhood education, psychology, hotel management, tourism management, culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, medical laboratory technology, mass communications, graphic design, pre-university and foundation, as well as law.

SEGi College Sarawak takes pride on being the only private education provider with a law programme in Sarawak and Sabah.

“Students aspiring to pursue higher education in law have that opportunity in Kuching.

The college offers A Levels (Arts) as a preparatory programme from Edexcel, UK prior to undertaking the law degree, which is conferred by the University of London.

“Besides that, students have another option to undertaking their law studies through SEGi’s own Diploma in Law where upon completion of this programme, they have a choice to either further their studies to degree level at the Queensland University of Technology in Queensland, Australia; or University of Hertfordshire in the UK.

“Moreover, students of SEGi College Sarawak have a choice to obtain their qualifications from the universities in the UK and the US, here in Kuching,” said a SEGi College Sarawak spokesperson.

Degrees from the UK are conferred by University of Sunderland and University of Greenwich for the respective business and accounting, and the early childhood education programmes (3+0 programmes).

Those interested to obtain an American Degree in Psychology or Communication Arts are able to study at Troy University, USA (4+0 programme).

SEGi College Sarawak does not only cater to school-leavers; working adults can also benefit from some of the programmes available at the college as a means to advance in their careers.

SEGi have a selection of programmes for adult-learners under its ‘Professional and Continuing Education’ (PACE) offering Executive Diploma in Business Administration, Masters in Business Administration, Masters of Financial Planning and Doctorate in Business Administration.

“PACE suits most working adults as the programmes are assessed mainly via coursework and even without examination for University of Sunderland’s MBA – making it an ideal choice for career enhancement,” said the spokesperson, adding that the college offers flexibility for working adults to attend evening or weekend classes on selected programmes to accommodate their working schedules.

In line with the government’s national transformation plan to have kindergartens to employ diploma-holders in Early Childhood Education (ECE) as calibre practitioners, SEGi College Sarawak is making the Diploma in ECE available for current in-service teachers at an affordable cost.

Most of the programmes available at SEGi College Sarawak are funded by National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN); parents can also utilise their second Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account for their children’s education.

To find out more, visit SEGi College Sarawak at the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017, taking place at Vivacity Megamall this March 11 and 12.

Rebates, freebies and free advice will be made available to visitors.

For more information on SEGi College Sarawak’s programmes and activities, contact 082-252566 / 1-300-887 344 (toll-free), or send WhatsApp to 017-8592566.