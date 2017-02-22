Set up panel to scrutinize workbooks – USDA

KOTA KINABALU: The United Sabah Dusun Association (USDA) has suggested for a panel to be set up to scrutinize workbooks published by private companies and sold to schools.

This is to ensure that the books, which are used by students in schools, do not contain factual errors which may confuse them, USDA secretary Bobby Lewat said.

Bobby, in a statement yesterday, said that USDA takes the case of a mistake in the Year One Moral Education Textbook integration activity module which went viral on the social media on Sunday.

The book had used the word ‘magsukul’ which it said was ‘thank you’ in the Kadazan language. It also used the word ‘kotoluadan’ as ‘thank you’ in the Iban language.

“This error is on Page 22 of the workbook. ‘Magsukul’ is ‘thank you’ in the language of the east coast Bajau and not the Kadazan. ‘Kotoluadan’ is ‘thank you’ in the Dusun language and not Iban,” he stressed.

To this end, USDA suggests that the government through the Education Ministry set up a panel comprising of experts in local ethnicities to scrutinize workbooks that are published by private companies before they are made available to the public to prevent any factual errors in the books which will confuse the students using the books.

Bobby also urged the Education Department to recall all the books and ensure that the replacements have been scrutinized by the panel.