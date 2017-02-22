Sibu swim duo aim for breakthrough

Kilian Ung (left) receives his Best Swimmer trophy from Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the recent SAG meet in Kuching. Killian and Patrick.

SIBU: State swimmer Kilian Ung Shihuang is looking for another breakthrough at the National Age Group Swimming Championships in Malacca next month.

The 17-year-old Form Five student of SMK Chung Hua produced a stellar performance in the just concluded Sarawak Age Group Championship (SAG) held in Kuching when he rewrote the 23-year-old record in Boy’s A 100m breaststroke with a new time of 1:07.65sec. The old record of 1:07.75 was set by Yong Kuok Soon in 1994.

Ung also equalled the 50m breaststroke record with a time of 30.53sec to emerge as the best swimmer in Boy’s A.

“It was my best outing thus far and hopefully, the good results will spur me to conquer further heights in the coming championship,” he told The Borneo Post.

Ung expressed confidence in winning both events in Malacca.

Ung took part in last year’s Sukma held in Kuching but failed to win any individual medal.

“It was my first Sukma and I admitted I was a little bit nervous. Moreover, I was not fully prepared for the championship,” he said.

Nevertheless, he managed to win a relay bronze medal.

Ung was “forced” to take up swimming at the age of five by his father, a former state swimmer, to fight his asthma.

Eventually, his interest in the sport grew when he collected his first gold medals in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events at an inter-school meet.

Another Sibu swimmer who impressed at the recent SAG was Patrick Lau Peng Hui.

The 18-year-old student of SMK Sacred Heart bagged four gold medals. He created a new record in the 100m butterfly with a time of 58.41sec, smashing the seven-year-old mark established by Rydon Ong.

His three other gold were from 50m and 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle.

Lau will also be competing in Malacca in 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle.

Both are currently training under coach Samuel Wong at the Bukit Lima Swimming Pool here from 6.45 to 9am and 5 to 7pm daily.

Wong expressed satisfaction with the recent performance of the duo while highlighting the lack of training facilities in Sibu.

“We’re indeed proud that our swimmers can defy all odds to come back with this respectable result. It is not easy to emerge overall winners as other divisions were coming up with better swimmers with their good training facilities,” he said.