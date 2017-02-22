SMK Seri Setia are MSSS U18 cricket champs

KUCHING: SMK Seri Setia emerged champions in the recent MSS Sarawak U18 Inter-School cricket tournament held at SK Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Daud and Siol Kanan.

In the first semi-final, SMK Semerah Padi defeated Sains Kuching by 92 runs and the second semi-final saw SMK Seri Setia defeating Sains Kuching Utara by 45 runs.

SMK Seri Setia went on to edge Semerah Padi by four wickets to lift the crown.

“We are very happy and proud of the boys’ achievement and we hope this victory will steer us to more achievements in the future.

“We are very proud of all the boys who have worked very hard and they have shown good discipline and strong fighting spirit during the competition,” said Sarawak Cricket Association coach Chew Pok Cheong who also looks after the state cricket development programme and SMK Seri Setia is one of the centres of development.

Cheong was also hopeful that the Sarawak Education Department would be sending an U18 team to compete in the MSSM Cricket Championship in Negeri Sembilan from Mar 18-24.

MSS Sarawak technical chairman Abdul Rahman Ibrahim announced that SMK Seri Setia will represent Sarawak in the “Champion School” tournament in Terengganu at the end of April.