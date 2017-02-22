State’s claim for oil royalty among 10 oral questions Chong submits for March parliamentary meeting

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen has submitted ten oral questions to the Parliament for the March parliamentary meeting.

One of the questions submitted is to ask Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to state the progress on the negotiation over the state government’s claim for 20 per cent oil and gas royalty and when will the federal government agree to return this royalty to the state government.

“I will also be asking Datuk Seri Najib, who is also the Finance Minister, to state the overall contribution of Sarawak towards the federal government’s Consolidated Fund Account through company tax, individual tax, GST, import and export tariff, etc, for the years 2012 to 2016.

“What is the percentage of Sarawak’s contribution compared to the overall receipts of the Consolidated Fund Account over these years?” he said.

In his statement yesterday, Chong, who is also state DAP chairman, will also be seeking answers from Najib on the contract prices for each and every package of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak.

“What are the respective projected times of completion and the progress status (as at March 1, 2017) of each of these packages?”

In light of the recent raids conducted by the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) in the state on pig bristle brushes, Chong will also be asking Najib to state the reason why KPDNKK officers undermined the unity and harmony of Sarawak’s multi-racial society by carrying out the raid which for the past 54 years have never been an issue in Sarawak and what action will be taken against the director of the said department.

“I will also be asking the prime minister to state the position of the government towards The People’s Republic of China’s ‘Nine Dash Line’ claim over the South China Sea which covers a large portion of Sarawak’s sea territory and what action will the government take to defend our sovereignty in the area in the face of such threat from external forces.

“In addition, my question will also include for (Datuk Seri) Najib to state the economic impact and risk on Malaysia especially in respect of the oil and gas, shipping and fishery industries in Sarawak arising from the ‘Nine Dash Line’ claims of The People’s Republic of China. What is the estimate number of workers involved and the value of the economic activities of oil and gas exploration and production in those areas falling within the ‘Nine Dash Line’?”

He added that he will also ask Najib to state the federal government’s position on the Territorial Sea Act, 2012 which is seen as a contravention of the Federal Constitution on the ground that it changes the boundary of the State of Sarawak without the consent of the State Legislative Assembly.

Apart from his questions to Najib, Chong is also seeking answers from Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid for the termination of a large number of temporary teachers of secondary schools in Sarawak when there are still many vacancies for the teaching posts in these schools.

“I will also ask the Minister of Education to state the number and percentage of teachers from Peninsular Malaysia who are currently serving in Sarawak. What are the subjects that these West Malaysian teachers teach?”