Suluk fishing boat spotted along Miri River, no action by MMEA

MIRI: Fishermen here claim that a 50-foot Suluk fishing boat has been berthed along the Miri River just across the Miri Golf Club over the last few days.

Also seen were three smaller boats – one tied alongside the main boat, and another two on the deck.

Piasau Utara fisherman Kalana Seli said he believed the Suluk boat served as a “mother boat” to ferry fishermen to sea and back, as well as transfer the catch to the smaller boats.

“It is very interesting as to why until now the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and relevant parties are not aware of the boat and how they sneaked into Sarawak waters,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

According to Kalana, the boat is clearly Suluk because of its distinctive shape with a higher bow for navigating through larger waves.

“To my knowledge, if there are bigger vessels bringing other small boats, that means they are using these smaller crafts to transport fish or other items at sea,” he said.

Kalana said the boat without any visible vessel licence has been berthed at the same spot.

“This is probably one of the strategies of the foreign fishermen found catching fish here where a mother boat will pick up their catch before transporting them to other various locations,” he said, urging the authorities to investigate further.

Fellow Fisherman Kamberi Bakar said previously Vietnamese fishermen were known to use the “mother boat” tactic.

“We local fishermen hope that the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency will go down and investigate this issue accordingly to ensure that our fish will not be taken away by foreigners,” he said.

It is understood that Suluk fishermen have been spotted going out to sea from the Miri River in the last few months.