Teen girl attacked by croc while bathing in river

MARUDI: A crocodile has attacked an 18-year-old SPM school leaver in Peking, Tinjar on Tuesday night while she was taking a bath in the river near her longhouse.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Sungai Tapang in Peking in the Marudi constituency, where the victim, Agnes Luang of Rumah Jampang, was attacked at about 6.30pm.

The victim was a former student of SMK Marudi and was taking a bath with her family in the river, a normal practice for longhouse folks who live in this isolated part of Peking.

According to family members, a crocodile suddenly lunged out of the river and dragged the victim into the water during the attack.

A police report was lodged at Long Lama Police station at about 8pm by a retiree from Rumah Kalang Sigeh of Long Teru, who received a request from the longhouse chief (Tuai Rumah) Jampang Kantan from Sungai Tapang, Peking.

The longhouse chief called on the authorities for help to conduct a search and rescue operation for the victim.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in Marudi and the police arrived at the scene at 8.30pm and are currently searching for any sign of the victim or the crocodile.