Tourism facilities for Mt Siburan on track

KUCHING: Siburan Asar Development and Culture Committee (Jakksa) is now pursuing its plan to turn the top of Mount Siburan and its surroundings into a cultural and heritage attraction in the state.

Its chairman Austin Dimin said the top of Mount Siburan at Kampung Sentah was the original place for the 13 Bidayuh villages in Siburan as well as Kampung Quop.

He said Jakksa’s tourism plan had identified areas the community would focus on, such as to build facilities for visitors to enjoy caving activities, bird watching and the natural scenery from top of the mountain.

Austin said at the mountain there are beautiful caves and also the community’s fruit orchards -inherited from their forefathers since hundreds of years ago.

“We want to turn our community’s heritage at the mountain into a tourist destination for our community to reap the benefits.

“That mountain is the pride of our community, and we want to preserve and protect our heritage for future generations and visitors to experience and identify as our origin,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Austin, who is also the Temenggong for Kuching Division, said plans to develop and promote the community’s heritage at Mount Siburan had been outlined a long time ago. However the committee was busy focusing on ensuring every village was connected with basic infrastructure.

He said now that every village was already connected with tar-sealed roads, 24 hours electricity and treated water supply, the committee could focus on improving the economy of the local people.

He said Jakksa had already got a cultural and recreational complex, which currently houses a big community hall, a football field and huge place for parking.

“Very soon the construction of our ‘Panggah’ or ‘Rumah Gawai Manggeng Asar Siburan’ will begin. The project, which also includes the fencing, is scheduled for completion within six months from now.

“For now, our complex is not complete yet without the panggah.

“Once completed, we may turn this complex into an information centre and a gathering place for visitors before they proceed to Mount Siburan for sightseeing next time,” he said.

He said the complex, which is located at Kampung Sungai Duuh, would be used for big functions related to the association and also wedding dinners.

Aside from Kampung Sentah and Kampung Quop, Austin said other members of Jakksa are Kampung Sidanu, Kampung Permas, Kampung Seratau, Kampung Duras, Kampung Sungai Duuh, Kampung Masaan, Kampung Siga, Kampung Sinjok, Kampung Tijirat, Kampung Bradau and Kampung Prutan.