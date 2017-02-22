Tusan Beach visitors annoyed with poor access path

MIRI: Visitors to Tusan Beach are annoyed with the poor condition of the access path leading down the cliff towards the beach.

The authorities concerned have been called on to improve the steep, uneven and pothole-riddled dirt path for the safety of visitors.

Regular visitor Abu Bakar said the lack of proper drainage has worsened the path’s condition.

“The authorities concerned must do repair work or tar-seal the road going down the cliff for the safety aspect of visitors going there, especially during the weekend when numbers increase, “ he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Abu claimed he recently saw a visitor fall on the path, pointing out no railings have been installed for safety.

He said as Tusan Beach is drawing more visitors including those from Brunei, Kuching, Sibu, and Bintulu, conditions must be improved for the comfort of visitors.

Meanwhile, Surinawati Jali said better road signs are needed to direct visitors to Tusan Beach.

According to her, many visitors often overshoot the road junction.

“The local council should erect a proper signboard like the big billboard signs put up at the roadsides to alert visitors driving to Tusan Beach, “ she said.