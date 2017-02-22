We’re no one’s pawn —Najib

PM says Malaysia will stand fi rm and not be bullied in probe of Kim Jong Nam’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Malaysia is not a pawn of any country and will hold firm to the rule of law in investigating the death of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

As a sovereign country, the Prime Minister said, Malaysia will not be pressured or be bullied into any form of action that is not deemed to be correct.

Malaysia has been having good ties with North Korea and has no reason to paint a negative image of that country, Najib reiterated, and added: “We are very objective.”

“Malaysia will stand firm, we will be guided by the principle of the rule of law to fi nd out the truth because the crime is committed in Malaysia,” Najib told reporters after launching the open interview programme for the 1Malaysia Training Scheme for the central zone here yesterday.

Najib was asked on Malaysia-North Korea relations after the criticisms by Ambassador Kang Chol on the investigation into the murder of Jong-nam.

Najib said the envoy’s comments, casting doubt on the Malaysian investigation, were “totally uncalled for” and “diplomatically rude”.

“They (North Korea) should help us to find out the truth.

That is more important than (making) sweeping and baseless statements,” Najib said.

On Feb 13, Jong-nam was at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) at about 8am, waiting for his flight to Macau, when a woman suddenly covered his face with a cloth laced with what is believed to be poison.

Jong-nam sought help at a customer service counter and was rushed to the Putrajaya Hospital but died on the way. — Bernama