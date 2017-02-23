Bursa Malaysia closes marginally higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia closed marginally higher in range-bound trading and in line with the positive performance of its regional peers.

Buying support for selected heavyweights also lifted the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to finish 1.53 points higher at 1,708.08 as at 5 pm.

The index, which opened at 1,708.69 from Tuesday’s close of 1,706.55, hovered between 1,704.42 and 1,709.10 throughout the day. Market breadth was positive, with gainers outpacing losers 474 to 389, while 389 counters were unchanged, 476 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume, however, fell to 2.68 billion units worth RM2.78 billion against Tuesday’s 2.89 billion units worth RM2.36 billion.

Among Asian bourses, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 238.33 points to 24,201.96, Singapore’s Straits Times jumped 26.84 points to 3,121.03 and China’s Shanghai Composite improved 7.89 points to 3,261.22.

Meanwhile, in a note yesterday, Kenanga Research said with profit-taking activities seen kicking-in Tuesday, it reflected the waning of the bull momentum.

“Overall, sideways consolidation play is still likely to be on the cards for this week,” it added.

Of the heavyweights, Genting Malaysia gained 20 sen to RM5.40, IOI Corp and MISC improved nine sen each to RM4.60 and RM7.80 respectively, while Petronas Chemicals added four sen to RM7.37.

Among the actives, Hibiscus Petroleum and Sterling Progress improved half-a-sen each to 51.5 sen and 21 sen, IFCA MSC and KNM Group each rose one sen to 51.5 sen and 36.5 sen respectively, and AirAsia was eight sen better at RM2.83.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 19.48 points to 12,046.44, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 16.47 points to 11,722.81 and the FBM 70 jumped 42.30 points to 13,968.89.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 3.37 points lower at 12,516.76 and the FBM Ace Index lost 4.62 points to 5,375.78.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index perked 26.26 points to 8,032.21, the Industrial Index garnered 5.27 points to 3,283.96 and the Finance Index perked 0.37 of-a-point to 15,065.64.

Main Market turnover improved to 2.68 billion units worth RM2.78 billion against Tuesday’s 2.02 billion units worth RM2.21 billion.

The ACE Market, however, fell to 607.17 million shares valued at RM127.93 million from 628.53 million shares valued at RM121.26 million.

Warrants also narrowed to 221.37 million units worth RM31.57 million from 232.82 million units worth RM28.85 million.

Consumer products accounted for 93.20 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (597.72 million), construction (92.08 million), trade and services (749.18 million), technology (61.31 million), infrastructure (12.05 million), SPAC (11.82 million), finance (83.53 million), hotels (384,200), properties (109.96 million), plantations (30.29 million), mining (nil), REITs (16.53 million), and closed/fund (35,500). — Bernama