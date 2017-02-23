e-Filing for 2016 assessment may be submitted from March 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Taxpayers may submit their E, BE, B, BT, P, M, MT and TF income tax return forms (ITRF) for Year of Assessment 2016 via e-Filing from March 1.

The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) in a statement today said BE forms could also be submitted to its Mobile Filing application (m-Filing) via smartphone and tablet.

“e-Filing and m-Filing are free applications provided by IRBM that allow taxpayers to complete and furnish their ITRF electronically.

“These applications may be accessed through IRBM’s official portal at www.hasil.gov.my,” it said.

The deadline for submitting Form E is March 31, 2017, BE (April 30), and B and P (June 30). For Form BT, M, MT and TF, the deadline is April 30, 2017 for taxpayers who do not carry on a business and June 30, 2017 for those who carry on a business. — Bernama