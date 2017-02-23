iflix, tm extend entitlement to customers

KUALA LUMPUR: iflix and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) have extended their entitlement to subscribers, offering eligible UniFi and Streamyx customers continued access to the formers world class service.

Both new and existing UniFi and Streamyx 4Mbps and 8Mbps subscribers are entitled to unlimited access to iflix from now till December 31, 2017, courtesy of TM, said iflix and TM in a joint statement here.

This latest offer represents a deepening of the relationship between the companies, who previously announced their collaboration to offer TM’s premium broadband subscribers a one-year of access to the iflix service valued at RM120.

Jeremy Kung, executive vice president, New Media, TM, said the collaboration allowed TM customers to enjoy an extensive library of content from iflix which complements its IPTV service, HyppTV.

Meanwhile iflix, the world’s leading Internet TV service for emerging markets, would continue to roll out its world-class service to key additional emerging markets in the coming months. — Bernama