Kuching City Warrior Challenge 2.0 postponed to next year

KUCHING: The Kuching City Warrior Challenge 2.0, the urban obstacle challenge event organised by Shockers Tribe Sdn Bhd and scheduled for May 14 at the Sarawak Stadium Complex parking area, has been postponed to next year.

Event technical director Syafril Ismail announced this together with event director Faizal Hamdan at a press conference in a local hotel yesterday.

“The postponement of this event was made on the request of a new main sponsor from a neighbouring country.

A Memorandum Of Understanding has been sealed on the basis of interests and cooperation to inject ideas and other criteria of an extreme sport to be more active in the coming KCWC in 2018,” said Syafril.

According to him, next year’s KCWC will be bigger, more exciting and challenging with more obstacles planned when compared to the event that attracted more than 5,000 participants last year.

“The prizes will also be more than the RM5,000 we awarded to the champion in 2016,” he revealed.

“We are working with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity and the Ministry of Tourism on the co-hosting of KCWC 2.0 with the purpose and objective of enhancing and promoting sports tourism in Sarawak,” he added.

Shockers Tribe will be refunding the registration fees in full to those who had signed up for the challenge this year starting today.

“The refund will be done gradually by region and country and we will contact all the affected participants.

“Apart from the local participants, we have challengers from Brunei and Philippines who had confirmed their participation,” said Syafril.