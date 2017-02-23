MACC detains senior GM over corporate credit card misappropriation

KUALA LUMPUR: A government-linked company senior general manager has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into corporate credit card misappropriation involving RM80,000.

According to a source, the 41-year-old man who allegedly used his corporate credit cards to undergo a treatment programme unlisted in his contract benefits was arrested at his home in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras around 11am yesterday.

“The corporate cards were meant for his official use such as air ticket, accommodation, entertainment and meeting expenses as stated in the company’s standard operating procedure,” the source told Bernama.

The source said the suspect was appointed as general manager in the Human Resource division of the company in January 2015 before being promoted to senior general manager in the same division in December 2015.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect received aesthetic treatment at a private clinic and hospital in Klang valley between December 2015 and August last year,” said the source. Meanwhile, MACC investigation director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani when contacted by Bernama confirmed the arrest.

“MACC also seized a number of documents including corporate credit cards that had been issued to the suspect,” he said.

He said MACC would apply for a remand order on the suspect at Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today. — Bernama