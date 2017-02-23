Malaysia Airlines receives IATA Fast Travel Green certificate

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines has become the first Malaysian carrier to receive the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Fast Travel Green certificate.

It recognises the airline’s efforts at making passenger travel more flexible and convenient via self-service facilities.

Malaysia Airlines earned the Green ranking by meeting five of the requirements, namely check-in, bags ready-to-go, flight re-booking, self-boarding and bag recovery.

The certificate was presented by IATA’s Area Manager for Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Sunil Chopra, to Malaysia Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer, Peter Bellew at the airline’s Head Office in Sepang.

“We are delighted to be the first Malaysian carrier to receive IATA’s Fast Travel Green certificate.

“This achievement marks a great milestone as we move towards improving our overall customer experience and efficiency of the airline’s operations,” Bellew said in a statement today.

The services are in line with Malaysia Airlines’ strategy to leverage on technology to simplify and reduce the time for check in, giving customers more control over their travel experience.

The airline is already working towards the “gold” status which would require the implementation of the self-service travel document verification for passengers.

By 2020, IATA aims for 80 per cent of global passengers to be offered a complete self-service suite throughout their journey, based on its industry standards. – Bernama