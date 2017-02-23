MRSM Kuching finish laudable second in Kedah

KUCHING: Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Kuching produced its best performance in the 14th MRSM Premier U17 10s which ended at MRSM Merbok field in Kedah on Monday.

In their 11th appearance in the national MRSM meet since 2004, MRSM Kuching finished second to MRSM Felda in the Cup final after losing 7-19.

Earlier they had topped Group H in the preliminary rounds with 15 points and entered the quarterfinals after blanking MRSM Ghafar Baba 26-0 in a play-off.

The quarterfinal saw them edging MRSM Baling 7-5 and they went on to beat MRSM Muar 8-5 to set up a final clash with MRSM Felda who saw off the challenge from MRSM Terendak 24-0.

To coach Vincent Nelos Terim who was disappointed for not winning the Cup, it is a tremendous improvement for his boys from the Bowl trophy they won last year.

They had not only qualified for the Cup category but shown great resilience to finish second in the annual tournament which saw participation by 42 teams nationwide.

There was added honour when team captain Muhammad Ammar Imran Arazmi was nominated Man Of The Match in the tournament. Winners of other categories were MRSM Pendang (Plate), MRSM Taiping (Bowl), MRSM Beseri (Shield), MRSM Pasir Salak (Spoon) and MRSM Pekan (Fork).

“I would like to congratulate my boys as they have displayed high fighting spirit and good team work during this tournament.

“Their hard work and sacrifices have paid off handsomely but Felda was a good team who were more experienced than us.

“Thanks also goes to our principal Zuraida Zaidi for her strong support and encouragement which had brought us this far and to the teachers and parents.

“In my opinion, rugby development at grass roots level in our state is on the right track,” he added.

MRSM Kuching comprised Mohd Hanif Sufian Hazman, Ahmad Ramadhan Reduan, Albert Aliam, Fakhrul Iqbal Muhd Firdaus, Muhammad Amir Musa, Muhammad Ammar Imran Arazmi (captain), Tarry Ajan Tony, Allister Tik Tony, Aiman Nabil Mohd Ikhmal, Mohd Farhan Mohd Yazid, Muhammad Zaim Aiman Kasvenda, Muhammad Hilman Haswani, Walter Dau Francis, Muhamad Shafiq Harzaya and Bryan Sindang Sinang.

MRSM Kuching senior assistant (co-curriculum) Norazizan Ahmad was the team manager.