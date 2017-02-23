No reason why Warisan would not work with Pakatan – Jimmy

KOTA KINABALU: Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Jimmy Wong said there is no reason why Parti Warisan Sabah would not work with Pakatan Harapan.

Speaking in his personal capacity, Wong said, he did not understand why Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was still wasting time when the state elections was speculated to be held in April or May this year.

“We still hope he (Shafie) will work with us. Stop avoiding.”

He said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had given PAS the ultimatum to decide whether to join the Pakatan Harapan pact in a month.

“We will also give you (Warisan) an ultimatum. Do you think we will wait for you?” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

Wong alleged that Shafie could be “pretending” to be in the opposition to split the opposition’s votes and return to Barisan Nasional (BN) with the seats Warisan has won as per instructions.

“I feel that he (Shafie) is facing a huge dilemma. He wants to be a genuine opposition to help the rakyat but he cannot do much because his hands are tied.”

Responding to a reporter’s question, Wong said he did have suspicions on talks that certain opposition parties were being used by the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition to split the opposition’s votes in the elections.

“I want to ask the local opposition parties, especially Warisan, if they can abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST), recognize the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), secure 20 per cent oil royalty for Sabah and restore the State rights without toppling the Federal Government.

“I hope the people know that to get all these (rights), you have no other choice but (to vote for) Pakatan Harapan.”