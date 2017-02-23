‘Odou Bakanjar’ celebration in Kuala Penyu on Feb 25

KOTA KINABALU: The Odou Bakanjar, a Tatana celebration to mark the arrival of the new year, will be held at the Kuala Penyu market ground on February 25.

Sabah Cultural Board chairman Datuk Wences Anggang said the one-day event, starting from 8.30am to 5pm, would be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman.

Among the activities during the event is the assembly of Bakanjar cultural groups as well as from other ethnic groups such as the Bisaya, Brunei, Bajau and Kedayan.

There will also be a Bakanjar dance performance which is unique to the Tatana folks.

In addition, the other racial groups taking part in the event would also be performing their own traditional dances on that day, he said.

More than 5,000 people are expected to come for the event.

Wences also said that an Odou Bakanjar competition would also be held at 9.30am on that day.

The winner of the Dato Shah Makang will receive RM5,000 in cash prize as well as a certificate, while the second prize winner called the Aki Jarambak will walk away with RM4,000 cash prize and a certificate while the third prize called the Dato Garaggas award will offer RM3,000 cash and a certificate.

The consolation prize winners will get RM1,000 cash prize and a certificate.

The Sabah Tatana Culture Association will add another RM1,000 in cash for all the prizes.

About 10 groups are expected to take part in the competition.