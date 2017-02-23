Overwhelming response to Sabah Construction Fair

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Construction Fair 2017 organising committee paid a courtesy call on Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the organizing chairman for SCF2017, Datuk Gerald Goh and during the meeting he officially invited Yeo to attend the opening ceremony on February 24 at Sabah Trade Centre in Likas.

Goh, who is also Sabah Builders’ Association (SBA) secretary general, said SCF2017 with the theme ‘Innovation, Technology and Transformation’ would be held from February 24 to 26 and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau is scheduled to officiate at the opening ceremony.

After accepting the invitation, Yeo congratulated SBA for organizing the event which is a collaboration between Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) and the association.

SCF 2017 is also supported by the Ministry of Works, Sabah Infrastructure Development Ministry, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), state Public Works Department and many other government authorities as well as professional institutions.

Yeo said he was happy for the overwhelming response received adding, “it is very encouraging to hear that all the 129 booths were fully taken up and you have to increase the number of booths due to the overwhelming demand.”

SCF2017 features more than 130 exhibitors to showcase their innovative and high technology products and services in the field of construction and build environment.

The exhibitors include those from China, Singapore, Brunei, France, India, Austria, Germany, Korea, Japan, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah as well as government institutions and departments.

Some notable SCF2017 exhibitors include Mosti, CIDB, Standard Malaysia, Sirim, myIPO, Vinci Construction Grand Projects, Doka Formwork, Pan Borneo Highway Project Delivery Partner, China State Construction, Lybase, Gamuda, Sunway, Sinohydro Corporation, 3DTech, MCC Overseas, Smartpool, Adforsb Saint Gobain, Korea Milen Bio and CNBM International Engineering.