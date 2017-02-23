Pemadam to set up committee to review roles in drug fight

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) will set up a special committee to review its roles in fighting the drug menace in the country.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the committee would also review Pemadam’s constitution on whether there was a need for amendment.

“At the moment, AADK (National Anti-Drug Agency) has been tasked with the responsibility on the addicts … We need to incorporate new elements in Pemadam because drugs and the trafficking activity have evolved,” he said.

Nur Jazlan told this to reporters at the handing over of duties ceremony as the sixth Pemadam president, replacing Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mohd Johari said the efforts to fight against drugs should not be shouldered by the Home Ministry alone but also other ministries.

He said the drugs problem among the youth should involve the Youth and Sports Ministry while at school-level, the Education Ministry should also step in.

Since the problem also stemmed from home, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry should take part as it involved the parents, said Mohd Johari. — Bernama