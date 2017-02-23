SEASF aims to promote squash in the region

KUCHING: South East Asia Squash Federation (SEASF) wants to embark on a long-term development programme to promote and recruit more young children to take up the game.

This was disclosed by its president Robert Lau Hui Yew at their recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Merdeka Palace.

“With a combined population in excess of almost half a billion people living in Asean region, thus, a huge potential for squash to become the next most popular racquet game after badminton.

“Malaysia had set the pace through Datuk Nicol David who is the nine-time world champion, proving to the world that this region can become the birth place of world class players,” he said.

SEASF has yet to receive participation from countries such as Brunei and Vietnam while squash courts are generally lacking in countries such as in Indonesia.

“And to further enhance cooperation among SEASF members in promoting the game, we will work out on a long term development plan which may include organising more events as well as training for officials and referees who can assist in staging of local and international events,” the press statement said.

Referring to Malaysia, Lau added that squash has produced youth icons including former world top 10 player Mohd Azlan Iskandar from Kuching who can serve as role models for youths to achieve their dream of becoming a sports champion.