Other Sports 

SEASF aims to promote squash in the region

Committee members of South East Asia Squash Federation led by Lau (centre) in a group photo.

Committee members of South East Asia Squash Federation led by Lau (centre) in a group photo.

KUCHING: South East Asia Squash Federation (SEASF) wants to embark on a long-term development programme to promote and recruit more young children to take up the game.

This was disclosed by its president Robert Lau Hui Yew at their recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Merdeka Palace.

“With a combined population in excess of almost half a billion people living in Asean region, thus, a huge potential for squash to become the next most popular racquet game after badminton.

“Malaysia had set the pace through Datuk Nicol David who is the nine-time world champion, proving to the world that this region can become the birth place of world class players,” he said.

SEASF has yet to receive participation from countries such as Brunei and Vietnam while squash courts are generally lacking in countries such as in Indonesia.

“And to further enhance cooperation among SEASF members in promoting the game, we will work out on a long term development plan which may include organising more events as well as training for officials and referees who can assist in staging of local and international events,” the press statement said.

Referring to Malaysia, Lau added that squash has produced youth icons including former world top 10 player Mohd Azlan Iskandar from Kuching who can serve as role models for youths to achieve their dream of becoming a sports champion.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of