Uncertainty over status of Second Secretary at North Korean Embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: Hyon Kwang-song whom police identified as Second Secretary at the North Korean embassy in Malaysia and is being sought to facilitate investigations into Kim Jong-nam’s death is not listed as a staff at the embassy.

A check by Bernama on the list of Diplomatic and Consular Mission Malaysia made available on the website of the Foreign Ministry showed that the Second Secretary at the Embassy is a person named Yu Yong Nam.

The list which was last updated in December last year is of staff working at embassies and High Commissions in Malaysia.

It is not clear when Kwang-song first served in the embassy.

However, the ambassador is listed as Kang Chol, the present ambassador.

In total there are 14 names including the ambassador’s, in the list.

However, a ministry spokesperson told Bernama when contacted that the information displayed on the list was given by the embassy and not from the ministry.

Attempts via phone to gain further information went unanswered.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said yesterday that one of the two suspects wanted for investigation into the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half-brother last Monday had been identified as the Second Secretary at the North Korean Embassy in Malaysia. — Bernama