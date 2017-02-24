13 illegals detained in Papar

PAPAR: Police detained 13 illegal immigrants, including six children, during a crime prevention operation between 5pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday in Kinarut here.

District Police chief DSP Nor Azizulkifli Mansor said those detained included men, women and children who were either in possession of suspicious identification or without any valid documents to be in the country.

“The operation is an initiative by the Papar police in crime prevention which includes snatch thefts, burglaries, robberies and prevention of illegal immigrants from entering Papar and its surrounding areas,” said Azizulkifli, adding that such operation would be conducted from time to time.

He also urged the public to continue provide information to the authorities to help curb criminal activities in their areas.