8th edition of BPIEF on March 11 and 12

Make-up demonstrations by Maison Monica Hair and Beauty Academy are among the activities planned. Visitors will be able to seek information on education and career pathways from exhibitors. There will also be a blood donation drive by Sarawak General Hospital Blood Bank at BPIEF. Dr Esther Michael has been invited to speak at BPIEF.

KUCHING: Members of the public, especially school leavers from across the state, are invited to make their way to the eighth edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) which will be held at Vivacity Megamall here from March 11 to 12, 10am to 7pm daily.

A corporate social responsibility (CSR) project by The Borneo Post, the annual event will feature 50 institutions, educational talks from industry experts and enthralling performances from local talents.

Visitors will get to source information on education and career pathways from BPIEF 2017 exhibitors including Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Malaysian Baking Institute, Wawasan Open University, Melaka-Manipal Medical College, Singapore Institute of Management, Curtin University, Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia, Fame International College, AUG Student Services, NIIT College, Australian Business Centre, UCSI University, University of Cumbria, Executive College, and JM Education Counselling Centre Sdn Bhd.

Other educational institutions and service providers who have confirmed their participation are Limkokwing Institute of Creative Technology, Segi College Sarawak, Kolej Sunway Kuching, Wall Street Learning Sdn Bhd, Educity Academy Sdn Bhd, University College of Technology Sarawak, Open University Malaysia, Market Management Services Sdn Bhd, Ecolink International (M) Sdn Bhd, Asia Metropolitan College Kuching, Raffles College of Higher Education, IDP Education Limited, Mesmerize Event Management Sdn Bhd, Taylor’s University Sdn Bhd, GES Global Educational Services (M) Sdn Bhd, KTG Education Group, GEN Education Group, Atlas City College, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional, Sarawak General Hospital Blood Bank, Maison Monica Salon De Beaute, Sarawak Nursing Professional Association, and Authentic Sarawak.

Several up-and-coming local talents will take the stage during the inaugural BPIEF Talent Show-Off including Dayang Nurulfiza Awang Osman, Alvin Wong Chii Hon, Ryan Han, Steward Raymond Dawi, JMS, Bulletproof Army Squad, Emma Nur’ Aini, Phoenicia Christ, Zah Amirul, Keine Lee, Ronney Bukong and F.K Crews.

BPIEF will also feature talks from professionals and well-known personalities on various topics and subjects for the benefit of the youth and the general public.

Speakers include renowned fashion stylist, entrepreneur and Butik Impian Jackie founder Jackie Barahim; award-winning entrepreneur and founder of Salihin Chartered Accountants Salihin Abang; The Borneo Post business writer Rachel Lau; Malaysian Youth Parliament member Syed Nizamuddin Sayed Khassim; innovator and Koperasi Belia Inovatif Sarawak Berhad chairman Zaiwin Kassim; Teaching English as Second Language (TESL) teacher Vimala Devi; Sarawak State Health Department senior assistant director Dr Dalvinder Singh; doctor, beauty queen and humanitarian Dr Esther Michael; REDfm English Radio Television Malaysia Sarawak (RTM Kuching) radio announcer and producer Syerifah Farah Wan Taha; first Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduate from the Sebob community and the only Sebob lecturer at Unimas Dr Elexson Nillian; and engineer and travel agency executive director Ashweein Narayanan.

The 8, 000 visitors who are expected to attend this year’s exhibition will also stand a chance to win attractive lucky draw prizes, including free return air tickets, from various sponsors such as KTS Trading Sdn Bhd, AirAsia Berhad, Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Rock N’ Roll Karaoke and Vivacity Megamall.

Other sideline activities include a blood donation drive by Sarawak General Hospital, health checks by Sarawak Nursing Professional Association, an Authentic Sarawak display featuring locally made products such as beadwork as well as make-up demonstrations by Maison Monica Hair and Beauty Academy.

The annual BPIEF is supported by the State Education Department.

For more information and updates, visit www.bpief.com or www.facebook.com/borneoposteducationfair.