Bids to enter state illegally detected

Immigration Department thwarts attempts by foreigners to pass through domestic gate at KIA

KUCHING: The Immigration Department has foiled attempts by 40 foreigners to enter Sarawak illegally by trying to exit through Kuching International Airport’s (KIA) domestic arrivals gate despite having arrived on flights from outside the state over the past week.

Immigration director general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the foreigners had in their possession both domestic and international flight boarding passes.

Without revealing their country (or countries) of origin, they had tried to use their domestic boarding passes to enter Sarawak without having their passports checked and arrivals recorded, as domestic arrivals do not need immigration clearance.

“We fear they may have come in for other purposes. If these 40 people are tourists, then they would come in as tourists using normal means such as getting the 30-day social visit passes. But if they come in here by other means, they may have intentions to stay here longer than permitted,” he told a press conference yesterday.

“Overstaying is an offence. Violating the social visit pass is an offence. The Immigration Department will take decisive action on this matter.”

Mustafar, who was part of an operation at KIA from Wednesday night until early yesterday, said he believed syndicates are behind the attempts to get these foreigners into the state illegally.

He said it is believed the syndicates had purchased two boarding passes, one for international travel for the foreigner to fly to Kuching, and another for domestic travel for the foreigner to enter illegally through the domestic arrivals gate.

“This method of illegally entering Sarawak through such means has been detected since last week. I cannot reveal more now because this case is still under investigation. They are now being detained at an immigration depot. We will reveal more on this case later,” he said.

Mustafar said such operations are being carried out to break the chain of illegally bringing in foreigners to this country.

He added the Immigration Department will not allow attempts to bypass immigration clearance at the country’s entry and exit points, as this could threaten the country’s security and sovereignty.

“Don’t mess with JIM (Immigration Department of Malaysia). We will not compromise with those who flout the law. Due process of the law will take place,” he said.