‘Community policing vital in enhancing people’s safety’

MIRI: Sarawak envisions that community policing will be the order of the day very soon even when the state aspires to achieve the most developed state status by 2030.

Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said in line with such focus his ministry would implement various people-centric projects for enhanced safety, quality of life and the people happier and living harmoniously.

“One of the efforts to be taken is to let the public know the contact (telephone) numbers of the ministry’s top officials and councillors. The contact numbers of all councils’ contractors too had to be made available for easy communication,” Dr Sim said when officiating at the appointment ceremony for the Resident Committee (RC) of Miri City Council (MCC) for the July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018-term, on Wednesday.

Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister for Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil and senior officials of the ministry including Miri City Mayor Adam Yii, Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis and Miri District police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat were among those present.

Dr Sim added that MCC efforts of pioneering RC for councils in Sarawak augured well for community policing target and also Miri City’s vision to become the most liveable city in the region.

He is optimistic that under the RC concept which included all stakeholders – the councillors, MCC staff, the police and the local residents- they were on the right track to achieve such vision.

“The involvement of all stakeholders will enhance the sense of ownership and pride and thus will work together to make their respective zone a liveable zone.

“I can assure you of my ministry’s full support. You ask for a bullet I will give it to you but if you fail, I will fire you back,” he said.

He also pledged to give a challenge trophy and some funds to encourage healthy competition among RCs, adding that if successful, other councils would have to implement similar concepts.

Yii, meanwhile, said MCC was divided into 15 zones (including Bario) under the RC Concept introduced since 2009.

Each zone is led by two councillors as co-chairmen of Residents Committee, secretary, treasurer and representatives from the local residents in the respective areas, neighbourhood committee (RT), village development and safety committee (JKKK).

Each RC is assisted by two liaison officers assigned by the council and five police officers as advisers on safety and security aspects.

“The Residents Committee will more or less act like a ‘mini council’ and an annual grant will be given to each RC to finance their programmes and activities,” he said.

The RCs will meet frequently as deems necessary to discuss various issues and draw up necessary programmes.

Among their roles are promotion of neighbourliness, harmony and cohesiveness among the residents, and to liaise with and make recommendations to the council on the needs and aspirations of the residents,” he said.

So far, he said several RCs, particularly, Pujut RC Patrol Unit, had been very successful in assisting the police in combating crime (house-breaking), with the arrest of at least 10 people and solved 18 house-breaking cases.