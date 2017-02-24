Freedom of accused short-lived

MIRI: The High Court here yesterday discharged and acquitted a man from a charge of abetting in the murders of three family members during a fire incident in Permyjaya two years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab made the decision after he ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused.

He said there was no concrete proof given by the prosecutor that the accused was involved in the murders of the three family members.

He said even the 15th eyewitness, the alleged individual asked by the accused to burn the victims’ house, failed to identify the accused who was in the dock.

Pek Thiam Chai, 58, from Bandar Baru Permyjaya faced three charges under Section 109 read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code which provide for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction

In the first charge, the accused was alleged to have abetted Ting Lung Ei to murder Tiong Ing Tai, 61, between 2 and 3.15am on Feb 18, 2015 at Lot 7242-1-22, Lane 9, Bandar Baru Permyjaya, Miri.

In the second and third charges, he allegedly abetted Ting Lung Ei to murder Tiong’s wife Tang Poh King, 46, and daughter Tiong Yong Hie, 15, at the same venue and time.

Meanwhile, Pek’s freedom from being discharged and acquitted from the charge, was short-lived.

He was rearrested by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department as soon as he came out of the courtroom.

The accused, who earlier tried to resist arrest, finally conceded after a discussion with his lawyer, Orlando Chua.

The arrest was made under Prevention of Crime Act 2014.