Hat-trick of titles for SK Merbau in MSSR, Billy and Elaine the best athletes

MIRI: SK Merbau emerged as champion school (scoring 226 pts) for the third time in a row at the 33rd MSSR (Majlis Sukan Sekolah Rendah) meet which ended at Miri Stadium yesterday, beating back SK Senadin (175 pts) and SJK Chung Hua Tudan (174).

Best Boy and Girl athletes were Billy Smith Jinlet from SK Senadin and Elaine Wong Koh Ching of SJK Chung Hua Krokop.

Ten-year-old Billy won the gold medal and broke Miri record in the 60-metre race and won the 100m silver.

Elaine broke a Miri record in the 70m race and obtained gold in the shot put.

“It is undeniable that to win in every competition is important, but what’s more important is to participate in the spirit of sportsmanship,” said Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin. In a speech text read by Councillor Kueh Chie Tiong, Lee said MSSR is also a platform to promote the sports culture among students here.

“This exposure should be continuously and systematically implemented so that its impact can be achieved and to produce great athletes from Miri who may represent the state and even the country someday.

Lee later granted RM10,000 to Miri district MSSR.

The closing ceremony yesterday was also attended by Miri Education Department officer Dr Hassan Hasbollah and assistant sports supervisor Zulkarnain Abdul Hamid, organising chairman James Nibong, primary school headmaster council Senadin zone chairperson Sabtu Matali.

Forty-five primary schools in Miri took part in the three-day MSSR meet.