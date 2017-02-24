Jimmy’s ‘attack’ puzzles Warisan’s Junz

KOTA KINABALU: The opposition should not be seen as attacking each other, said Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Junz Wong.

Junz said Sabah Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Jimmy Wong had been attacking Warisan as if the latter was a component party of Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I don’t know what is his agenda. Maybe he is desperate to perform but not at the expense of jeopardizing the working relationship with the fellow opposition,” Junz said when asked to comment on Jimmy’s recent statement.

Jimmy had said that there was no reason why Warisan would not work with Pakatan Harapan.

He said he did not understand why Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was still wasting time when the state election was speculated to be held in April or May this year.

He also alleged that Shafie was ‘pretending’ to be in the opposition and claimed that the latter might return to the BN coalition with the seats Warisan has won in the election.

“What is Jimmy doing as he should know that negotiation is ongoing so why is he shouting around to mislead the public?” Junz asked.

Junz said Warisan had previously clarified that the party had a good working relationship with PKR and its State chairperson Christina Liew.

“Why can’t Jimmy learn from YB Christina and work sincerely towards a cohesive partnership?

“Did Jimmy attack Warisan with the knowledge of DAP Sabah and DAP Malaysia?” he asked.