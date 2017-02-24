Malaysian, Indonesian armies sign MoU on border patrol

KUCHING: Malaysia Armed Forces (TDM) and Indonesia National Armed Forces (TNI-AD) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a coordinated joint border patrol along the porous Sarawak (Malaysia) – Kalimantan (Indonesia) border.

Under the MoU, Malaysian Third Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Mohd Bustaman Mat Zin said the armed forces of both countries would work together to safeguard the border and assist the enforcement authorities of both countries in anti-smuggling activities.

“The Unit Commander Meeting (UCM) Series 1/2017 at 3rd Brigade Infantry (Penrissen Camp) at Jalan Penrissen here between the two armed forces is a success. After this, there will be a reciprocal arrangement for UCM Series 2/2017 at Pontianak in November to be hosted by TNI-AD,” he said after the MoU signing ceremony and dinner at Wisma Perwira Sri Gading, Penrissen Camp, on Wednesday.

“This arrangement will enable both armed forces to coordinate and implement what transpired during the meeting on Tuesday and in the near future. The first of a 10-day patrol will be carried out on April 17-26 from our post in Serikin and end at TNI-AD Jagoi-Badang post. The second joint patrol will be on Oct 10-19 which will start at TNI-AD in Kotis Nangga Badau Post and end at our GABMA Post in Lubok Antu,” he added.

Bustaman said from the 10-day patrol, they would put aside three days for social and community work and receational sports in villages along the border.

“The two armed forces will carry out cleaning activities in the village through ‘gotong royong’ for a cleaner and healthier environment,” he said.

Bustaman said in the bilateral agreement, there would be an Army Adoption Programme for children of TDI-AD in June 2018 in Kuching, which will be managed by First Army Division Headquarters. It will be further discussed in a meeting at UCM Series 2/2017 in Pontianak, Indonesia,” he said.

He said this would expose the children to a new experience and to further strengthen the relationship between the personnel and families of the two armed forces.

Bustaman also said the two armies would have inter-border sports events (volleyball an sepak takraw) to foster stronger relationship.

The two armies are to record such activities to the 3rd Brigade and Korem 121 ABW from time-to-time.

TNI-AD Korem 121 ABW commander Brigadier General Widodo Iryanshah thanked the 3rd Brigade for their hospitality during their visit here.

“TNI-AD will implement what have transpired at UCM Series1/2017 agenda and continue to co-operate with the Malaysian Army on the issue of security for both countries,” he said.

The MOU was signed by a representative of Malaysian Third Brigade Chief of Staff Lieutenant Colonel Salmi Istikh Ahmad and Chief of Staff of TNI-AD Komando Resort Militer 121 Alam Bhana Wannawai (Korem 121 ABW) Colonel Denny Ri Masangi.

Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang witnessed the signing ceremony as guest-of-honour at the dinner.