‘Manah’ challenges notion of indigenous arts, culture

KUALA LUMPUR: Art exhibition ‘Manah: A Living Legacy’ at Galeri Petronas Suria KLCC, aims to showcase indigenous aesthetics in a new context, and challenge the notion that indigenous culture is mysterious, inferior or backwards.

Petronas chairman Tan Sri Sidek Hassan, who was there to launch the exhibition earlier this week, said that the prejudices of modern society have lead to the mistaken perception which assumes that the creativity and inventions of the past did not bear any influence or effect on their lives.

“It causes the people to ignore the valuable treasures of their ancestors, while in awe of the presence of new inventions that are expensive and considered high value and associated with prestige.”

He said that there is so much that people can learn from the values and practices of indigenous people when it comes to global issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss and sustainable living.

“Their minimalist way of life is in itself a lesson in sustainability—a subject only recently given more prominence.

“Petronas is proud to contribute towards enhancing traditional knowledge and a holistic culture.”

‘Manah: A Living Legacy’ is Galeri Petronas’ first exhibition for 2017. It will run from Feb 14 until April 16.

‘Manah’, which means ‘ancient’ or ‘old way’ in the Temiar language, aims to feature the unique indigenous aesthetics which remain intact despite influences of modernity, reflecting their identity and origins which are closely linked to the ecology of the land they inhabit.

Curated by Associate Professor Dr Baharudin Mohd Arus from the Faculty of Humanities, Art and Heritage, University Malaysia Sabah, the exhibition and documentation of ‘Manah’ is a testimony to Galeri Petronas’ continuous commitment over the last 25 years in developing, promoting and preserving the nation’s fine visual arts heritage.

Among the items on display are traditional artefacts from the Orang Asli of Peninsular Malaysia, as well as from the native people of East Malaysia.

Significantly, a group of young indigenous artists are featured here with their modern interpretations of practices and artefacts from their ancestral culture and heritage.

Billed as Participating Young Contemporary Artists, they are Sarawak’s own Alena Ose’ Murang (Kelabit), Kendy Mitot (Bidayuh), and Kaleb Anyie Udau (Kenyah), together with Selangor’s Shahar ‘Shaq’ Koyok (Temuan).

Also present were World Melayu Polynesian Organisation patron and IDEAS founding president Tunku Zain Al-‘Abidin Ibni Tuanku Muhriz and Petronas Group strategic communications senior general manager Zahariah (Liza) Abd Rahman.

In her welcoming address, Liza said the effort to promote deeper appreciation and understanding of ancient cultures and heritage is close to Petronas’ heart.

“As the nation’s custodians of oil and gas resources for over four decades now, we have grown alongside communities, from bustling cities to the most remote areas across Malaysia.”

She expressed hope that the exhibition would serve as a reminder of what makes Malaysians special.

“Through ‘Manah: A Living Legacy’, we seek to expand the body of knowledge of the indigenous communities of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

To offer a more holistic experience to the exhibition, there are several other events lined up including a music appreciation programme featuring the ‘sape’, a film screening on the Temiar people, storytelling from the Kelabit tribe for children, and discourses on indigenous practices, music and folklore.

Galeri Petronas will also play host to a master weaver from Kampung Inarad, Tongod, Sabah who will be demonstrating her skills in weaving intricate traditional motifs.

The exhibition is open to the public and can be viewed at Galeri Petronas, Level 3, Suria KLCC. Admission is free.