Masir: New prison subject to availability of funds

SIBU: The new Sibu Prison project to replace the existing facility built in 1918 will be carried out under the third Rolling Plan (RP3) of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat, however, said the project which will start in 2018 is subject to funding approval from the Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

He also said approval from the Land and Survey Department and State Planning Authority (SPA) for the land which had been earmarked for the new prison site had not been obtained.

“I have already checked with our development section of KDN (Home Ministry) and according to them, they are finalising the land status with Land and Survey Department. We inspected the (piece of) land that day (last September) – located some 26 km from the town centre.

“So the land status is still pending approval by SPA and Land and Survey Department. Once Land and Survey Department has made the submission to SPA then we wait for SPA’s approval. At the same time, the development section in KDN also mentioned that it (the new Sibu Prison project) will be put under RP3 starting 2018, and subject to funding approval from EPU.

“Hopefully, the funds are available under RP3, then everything will start.

“Normally, rolling plan is for two years,” Masir told The Borneo Post.

The Sri Aman MP disclosed this when asked on the status of the new Sibu Prison.

He said the project was estimated to cost between RM100 million and RM200 million, and that the new prison complex will come complete with facilities such as staff quarters and recreational areas, among others.

The existing prison in Awang Ramli Amit Road has no more room for expansion.

The proposed new facility sitting on 27 hectares when completed will be able to accommodate about 1,000 inmates.

The present prison has capacity for about 400 inmates.