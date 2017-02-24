Motorcyclist killed in Tawau

TAWAU: A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed while a 22-year-old pillion rider sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a Toyota Vigo pick-up truck at the junction between Taman Joo Hwa and Jalan Bunga Raya here at 7.30pm on February 22.

The deceased, Mohammad Kaharruddin Bin Darwis, died at the Tawau Hospital emergency unit at about 10.05pm on the same day while the pillion rider suffered a broken hip bone.

District police chief ACP Fadil bin Hj Marsus said the Toyota Vigo driver was on the way from Batu 3, Jalan Apas to Taman Joo Hwa when it collided with the motorcycle which came from the opposite direction.

The 58-year-old local driver escaped unhurt but his vehicle and the motorcycle were badly damaged.

There were no witnesses during the accident and the police will investigate this case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.