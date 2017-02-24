Motorist jailed 30 months, fined over girl’s death

TAWAU: A 25-year-old Indonesian man was jailed for 30 months and fined RM5,000 in default eight months’ jail by a Magistrate Court here yesterday for a hit-and-run, causing the death of a six-year-old girl.

Magistrate Muhammad Faizal handed down the sentence to Nasdar bin Tahir who was charged under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act which provides two to 10 years in jail and RM5,000 to RM20,000 in fines.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was driving a Proton Wira from Wakuba, Inderasabah to Apas when he hit the girl, Kartika bte Jeni, on November 13, 2016 at about 10am.

The accused was speeding though his friend told him to slow down.

Kartika was standing at the roadside while waiting for her mother to cross the road.

The victim was thrown about 38 metres due to the impact, but the accused sped off from the scene to his auntie’s house at Apas Parit instead of stopping to help the victim.

Nasdar was caught on November 18, 2016 about 3pm at Fung Ngiap’s workers’ quarters, Pasir Putih by policemen investigating the case.

At the same magistrate court, the same accused was sentenced to eight months in jail for possession of a motorcycle reported stolen in November at the Shervinton Hotel area, Fajar Complex by the owner Noor Azmin Minggu.

The magistrate also ordered the accused to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after serving the sentence.

Prosecuting officer ASP Nur Intan Jamrin prosecuted in both the cases.