Posa wants Crocs to bounce back

KUCHING: Sarawak manager Dato Posa Majais wants the Crocs to bounce back from their 1-0 shock defeat to Malacca United last week and beat PKNS FC in an away Super League match at Shah Alam Stadium tomorrow night.

He also reminded the players to pull up their socks on weaknesses to stemany more disappointment.

“There is no denying that the players have worked very hard to win the match last week, luck was certainly not on our side and favoured the visitors.

“That’s history and we need to be totally focused in our mission to defeat PKNS FC,” said Posa who is also FA of Sarawak president.

“This is not a mission impossible if our players put on a better show and not give any space to the opponents,” he said, adding that the Crocs should not under-estimate the club side and instead to strengthen their attack and defence.

“I am expecting PKNS FC to give us a tough challenge as they do not want to drop points either. As such, I am hoping our players secure a victory and bring back full points to improve our position in the league standings,” said Posa.

The Crocs are now positioned third last in the league table with only four points after five games this season, with one win, one draw and three defeats.