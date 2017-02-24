PRS affirms its MPs not voting for Syariah Courts Act to enhance sentences

KUCHING: Just as the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) was calling on members of Parliament (MPs) to vote against the amendment to the Syariah Courts Act (Criminal Jurisdiction Act 1965) (Act 355), all six parliamentarians from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) decided to vote against the bill in the upcoming parliamentary session.

They arrived at the decision when the party held its Supreme Council meeting on Feb 17.

“PRS in its Supreme Council (meeting) on Feb 17 agreed unanimously to oppose Act 355 Bill, even if it is tabled as a government Bill, after extensive discussion,” PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing told The Borneo Post by WhatsApp yesterday.

Masing, who is deputy chief minister, said in the meeting every PRS Supreme Council member was asked to express their view and all were opposed to it.

He said the party viewed the bill as contradictory to the Federation Constitution of 1963, which set the foundation for the formation of Malaysia.

“Every member of PRS Supreme Council was asked for their view and all opposed the bill. We cannot support the bill which goes against the Federal Constitution 1963 of which we agreed and it (the Federation Constitution) was the basis of the formation of Malaysia,” said Masing.

The six PRS members of Parliament are Masir Kujat (Sri Aman), Datuk William Nyallau Badak (Lubok Antu), Datuk Joseph Salang (Julau), Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Kanowit), Datuk Joseph Entulu (Selangau) and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (Hulu Rajang).

Coincidentally, their decision was made known to The Borneo Post at the time when MCCBCHST wrote an open letter to all MPs to vote against the bill.

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had tabled a Private Member’s Bill to seek amendments to Act 355 to enhance the punishment meted out by the Syariah Court.

The bill proposed to increase jail term from the present maximum of three years to 30 years; fine of RM5,000 to RM100,000 and the present maximum six lashes of cane to 100 lashes.

The Kelantan State Legislative Assembly had passed an amendment to Kelantan’s Syariah Criminal Code 1993 in 2015 but it could not enforce it due to Act 355.

Hadi’s Bill has been met with strong opposition from non-Muslims for fear that once passed, it will pave the way for the implementation of hudud in the nation.

Due to the strong opposition from other component parties such as MCA and MIC, Umno which is supportive of the bill decided to take over it and table it as a government bill.

In the March parliamentary meeting, it is expected that the bill will be debated and a vote may be called for it to be passed.

As of now, out of the four component parties of state BN, PRS and SUPP had expressed objection to the passing of the bill.

For PBB, its former president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had agreed to support the bill after a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last year.

After the passing of Adenan, the new Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has yet to make a stand. He did not reply to the WhatsApp message sent to him. PBB has 14 MPs in total.

SUPP president Senator Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian also did not reply to the WhatsApp message sent by The Borneo Post.

The party’s stance in December last year was that it would not support Act 355. SUPP has only one MP in the person of Datuk Seri Richard Riot, who is Human Resources Minister.

SPDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has from the beginning said that he would not vote against Act 355 as it would not affect the non-Muslims. The party has four MPs.

The opposition has six MPs in the state – DAP has five and PKR, one.

In total, there are 31 MPs from Sarawak.