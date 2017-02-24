Resident claims water source at Ulu Sg Bako compromised

A scene of the sand extraction works at the Bako Communal Forest. — Photos courtesy of the resident who requested anonymity Heavy vehicles are seen at the sand extraction site in Bako Communal Forest. The water gradually turns light brown. The water appears a bit yellowish in the beginning. Yellowish water running out from the water tap. Wong holds the land search copy obtained from the Land and Survey Department. The highlighted area shows where the sand extraction works are being carried out.

KUCHING: It used to be clear water running in pipes from the gravity feed system in Ulu Sg Bako near here.

This, however, changed before last Christmas. The water from the gravity feed system is now either yellowish or light brown.

A resident who asked not to be identified said he could no longer rely on the gravity feed system because the water appeared to be ‘non-drinkable pumpkin soup’.

Met near his residence in the affected area yesterday, he said the water sources in Ulu Sg Bako had been polluted since a company began soil extraction works last November.

He admitted he was not aware of the project until a neighbour pointed it out to him.

It is learnt that the soil extraction works have been conducted in the Bako Communal Forest, next to the Bako National Park.

According to the resident, who is into conservation, the Bako Communal Forest, covering about 870 hectares, had been proposed as an extension to the existing Bako National Park.

“The proposal was mooted by a group of foreigners from 1993 to 1995. It was approved by the government back then, but a community leader in Bako objected to the proposal. In the end, the proposal remains just that.

“Bako Communal Forest is supposed to be preserved. I still remember an incident in the 90s when a group of people wanted to set up farms in the area but was stopped by the Forest Department,” he said when met in the presence of Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei, yesterday.

The resident said it saddened him to see the ‘green’ Bako now being cleared, which was also noticed by visitors to Bako National Park.

He even described the cleared area as an eyesore.

“This is only from the perspective of tourism. How about the damage done to the eco-system in this area?”

He said he had written to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who is also Santubong MP, about the matter. The letter, dated Nov 14, 2016, was hand-delivered to Wan Junaidi’s office here on Nov 24, 2016.

In the letter, the resident urged the minister to take immediate action by directing the department concerned to stop the damage done to the environment and repair it.

After that, he made at least two more trips to the minister’s office last December. As of yesterday, he still has not received any official response.

“The on-going work here is really damaging the eco-tourism. The future of Sarawak won’t rely on natural resources like oil and gas, but on eco-tourism.

“I am aware that the government can issue licences to companies for soil extraction works here, but I am raising this for the sake of our future generations. Do not let nature be compromised just for quick money.”

He cautioned that the government would need to inject more fund into reversing what has been done.

He thus appealed to the government to stop the soil extraction works on the communal land for preserving nature in the Bako area.

After the interview, the resident also showed Wong and reporters the polluted water gushing from the gravity feed system.

The water did not appear too yellowish at the beginning but it gradually turned light brown.

The resident has been running duck farming business for many years now. He rears over 10,000 ducks.

He has been depending on the gravity feed system to provide between 2,000 and 4,000 gallons of water for his poultry business.

Now that the natural water sources have been polluted, he is left with no choice but to turn to treated water supply provided by the Kuching Water Board.

He did not deny the economic impact which required him to fork out more for the water bill.

Meanwhile, Wong said he had recently done a search at the state Land and Survey Department on the affected area.

Based on the search result, he said the communal area pointed out by the resident was without any land titles.

“If it is without land title, it means it is state land. The land is right next to the Bako National Park and the government should not permit any development works in the area.”

Citing the Rajang River as an example, Wong said it would cost the government a fortune to restore the river, which had been polluted due to timber activities.

“Rivers are the best water catchment areas. What’s done is done. But now the government can do something about the surrounding area at Bako National Park.

“If we want to see sustainable development in Sarawak, our government must increase awareness on environment preservation among the various communities.”

Wong said he would write and deliver a letter on the matter to both the Chief Minister’s Office and Ministry of Resource Planning and Environment by today (Feb 24).

When contacted, Assistant Minister for Resource Planning Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais said he was not aware of the project going on in the Bako area.

“I am now in Dali, Yunnan, China. I do not know about the case. Perhaps you can give Datu Len Talif a call, he is in Kuching.”

Assistant Minister for Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, when prompted for response, said: “I have asked Natural Resource and Environment Board (NREB) to check in case they are in breach of title conditions. I will ask Land and Survey Dept to check as well.”

Asked why the state Forest Department was not responsible for looking into the case, Len Talif said ‘NREB on environment’ while the Forest Department would come in if the company encroached into the national park.

In a phone call later, Len Talif added that he had asked NREB to look into the issue over a week ago.

He said NREB had come back to him with a report, which indicated the soil extraction works there were not in breach of conditions.

“I have also asked Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to confirm whether they comply with the terms and conditions. So for, there is no breach. I have forwarded the NREB and SFC reports to Land and Survey Dept to check if there is any title breach.”

He said the Land and Survey Department was expected to brief him in the next couple of days.

On note that the resident had written to but had not heard from the federal ministry, Len Talif said: “The resident should have written to us, the state ministry concerned, and we will look into it.”

He added that issues such as that raised by the resident should not be politicised.

“We do not want the issue be politicised. It is not meant for the opposition to gain political mileage.

“The Land and Survey Department together with the NREB would investigate by tomorrow (today) and if found in breach of title conditions, will use stop work order,” he added.