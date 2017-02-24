Sarawak FA bemoans ‘selective’ TV coverage

KUCHING: The conspicuous lack of coverage for matches involving Sarawak FA in the Malaysia Super League has been a hotly debated issue by fans and netizens in the social media.

This is not something new, as fans have expressed their frustration every season of the Malaysia League, pertaining to the matter.

Recently, Johor Crown Price (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim met with the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) to discuss issues on lack of coverage involving Sarawak matches despite having played several matches.

On behalf of the Football Association of Sarawak (FAS), its president Dato Posa Majais appreciates the action taken by TMJ in voicing the problem faced by the association.

“I admit that this is very depressing as there isn’t any ‘live’ broadcast involving Sarawak matches. We (FAS) are disappointed with Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) discrimination and double standard towards FAS, being treated as a stepchild,” he said when contacted on Wednesday.

Commenting further, Posa stressed that this is not a matter of demand from FAS for coverage but more towards serving justice for all football associations. FAM should be sensitive to this issue and play its part in addressing the problem.

“Sarawak is often treated in such a way, even though FAS is part of FAM, whom we always support. However, is this how we are being treated in return? we also have the rights to speak (up),” he posed.

He hopes that the newly elected management body during the 53rd FAM Congress in March will bring a renewal of sorry affairs in the local football arena. — by Daryll Law