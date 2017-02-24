Sesco to implement new operating hours for service counters on March 1

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) retail and operations arm, Syarikat SESCO Berhad (Sesco) is implementing new operating hours for its service counters in the state from March 1 onwards.

The new operation hours in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri will be changed to 8.30am to 4pm daily.

In a press statement, the new operating hours for the counters which open from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays) is one of the company’s initiatives to streamline counter operations and offer a better customer experience.

“We are striving to enhance our customer service delivery with the implementation of new and improved initiatives. The counter will start at 8.30 am instead of 8am to give time for counter staff to conduct morning briefings, preparing them for daily operations,” SEB vice president for retail Yusri Safri said in the statement.

“As part of our continuous improvement process, we have also rolled out an internalisation programme for our customer service counter staff to enhance a customer-centric mindset through various initiatives to ensure standardisation of quality service delivery to our customers,” he added.

The new operating hours at Sesco main counters are as follows:

For further enquiries, call SEB’s Customer Care Centre at 1-300-88-3111.

Customers may also find more information on the company’s services through the ‘SEB Cares’ mobile app, available for download at Apple’s App Store for iOS and Google’s Play Store for Android.