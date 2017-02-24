Spa therapists earning good income

KOTA KINABALU: Spa therapists from Sabah are earning a good income, with some making about RM5,000 a month.

“Some are sending RM1,000 per month to their parents; some RM2,000 per month,” said Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera (YPPB) chief executive Raja Azura Raja Mahayuddin at the Excellence Skill Academy (ESA) and YPPB second graduation ceremony for spa therapists held yesterday.

“This is what we want to do, which is change the life of the trainees and their families for the better,” she said.

Raja Azura said many of the trainees in the spa therapy programme came from challenging background and did not do well academically.

Nevertheless, after undergoing the training, some of them managed to earn as much as RM5,000 a month, while the newbies were able to earn up to RM3,000 a month, said Raja Azura.

Hence, between 2016 and 2017, YPPB aims to enrol 500 trainees for the spa therapists programme in Sabah.

“We need more spa therapists in Malaysia – the demand is definitely there but it is important that we find students who are passionate about the job and want to work in it. It is not just about working but actually putting our heart into the job so that they will remain in it,” she said.

She commended the manager of the Excellence Skill Academy, Stella Matuya, whom Raja Azura said had gone house to house to get trainees into the programme.

She stressed that while it was important to get trainees into the programme, it was equally important to get the parents to understand the job specification of a spa therapist.

At yesterday’s event, 60 new spa therapists graduated from the programme that was funded by YPPB and facilitated by Excellence Skill Academy.

All the graduates have secured jobs; some will work in Sabah while some will be working in Peninsular Malaysia.