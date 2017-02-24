Swinburne University holding Open Day in Kota Kinabalu

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus will be holding its Open Day for the first time in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah at Hyatt Regency Hotel from 10am to 7pm on Feb 26.

In a statement yesterday, the Australian university branch campus said it was now accepting applications for its foundation and degree programmes in business, engineering, design, computing and science.

Classes for its foundation programme will commence on March 27 while the university is still accepting applications for its degree courses.

Swinburne Sarawak’s degree programmes, accredited by professional bodies, are identical to those in its home campus in Melbourne, Australia.

As such, students may complete their entire degree at Swinburne Sarawak or in Melbourne through a transfer programme with options ranging from one semester to three years.

Undergraduates can take advantage of the exchange programme to spend one semester at the home campus in Melbourne while paying Swinburne Sarawak tuition fees. There are opportunities to undertake studies with Swinburne Sarawak’s partner universities in France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, South Korea or Japan.

During the Open Day, experienced and industry-linked teaching staff including Swinburne Sarawak deputy vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Prof Janet Gregory will be present to speak with students and parents to help them make informed choices about higher education.

Visitors will learn that Swinburne students are taught by experienced faculty members who remain connected to industries, while study programmes are closely linked to and recognised by industry.

They can obtain the latest information on courses and their accreditation as well as get a career outlook in the industry.

An overall employment rate of over 93 per cent, and graduates from selected business and engineering programmes securing 100 per cent employment within six months after graduation testify to the globally-ranked education and industry-led teaching at Swinburne.

To make full use of this golden opportunity, visitors are encouraged to bring along their identity card and original copies of academic certificates as the university will be offering on-the-spot applications.

School leavers undecided about their choice of career may sit for a quick personality-career matching analysis, the results to be utilised by university counsellors to offer advice on suitable courses.

Newly enrolled students may be eligible for a range of financial aid up to 80 per cent of fees based on academic and extra-curricular achievements. Information on this as well as scholarships and study loans can be obtained at the event.

Swinburne Sarawak is the only international university branch campus of Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne. Currently it has about 4,000 students from over 60 countries, giving the campus a vibrant, diverse and colourful atmosphere.

With on-campus accommodation options to choose from and world-class facilities on offer, Swinburne Sarawak is located just 10 minutes drive from Kuching city centre, adjacent to shopping malls such as tHe Spring Shopping Mall and VivaCity Megamall, Borneo Medical Centre and numerous commercial hubs.

The 16.5 acre campus is surrounded by housing areas, giving students numerous choices in housing options.

The Open Day is expected to be officiated at by Sabah State Education Department director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul.

For more information on Swinburne Sarawak visit its website at www.swinburne.edu.my, call 082-415 353 or email study@swinburne.edu.my.