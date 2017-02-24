Teachers reminded of task to develop children

MARUDI: Headmasters and teachers have a very heavy responsibility, especially in the development of human capital, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau reminded.

He said children will have a bright future if they are brought up well and attain good education.

Speaking at Baram District Headmasters’ Night and farewell dinner for outgoing SJK Chung Hua headmistress

Hwong Leh Hua on Wednesday night, he said it cannot be denied that headmasters and teachers carry the task of turning young children into bright students who can excel in life.

“It is very important that we have a new generation that can excel in education and be successful in life,” he reminded.

In this respect, Dennis urged headmasters in Baram District to hold a meeting to discuss how to get pupils interested in Science and Mathematics.

He said mastery of these subjects would make students compatible with the ever-changing demands of the modern world.

Later, he announced an MRP grant of RM5,000 to Baram District Headmasters’ Council.

Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, who also attended the gathering, announced a similar grant of RM10,000 from himself to the Headmasters’ Council.

Present were Deputy Baram education officer Jalong Wan and Marudi District Headmasters’ Council chairman Samuel Iwat.