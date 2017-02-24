Team Excellence Convention platform for sharing ideas

KUCHING: Team Excellence Convention is a platform for various groups in the private and public sectors to enhance their organisational presentations by way of sharing innovative ideas to improve productivity.

State director of Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) Tengku Azmi Tengku Majid said the convention, organised by them in four stages, started with a small one, followed by the regional, national and then international stages.

“One of the conventions worthy of participation is International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC),” he said before a briefing on Outreach Team Excellence Criteria 2017 held at MPC office in Demak laut Industrial Zone here on Wednesday.

Eighty-two groups from Malaysia have participated in the convention since 2014, five of them from Sarawak. The venues in the last three years were Sri Lanka (2014), South Korea (2015) and Thailand (2016).

The five groups from Sarawak were DO-IT from the Treasury Department (Sri Lanka 2014),Southern Thinker from MBKS(South Korea 2015),Prokarisama from Bintulu Port ( Thailand 2016), Team GP from Asean Bintulu Fertilizer (Thailand 2016, Kaul from Dalat and Mukah District Council (Thailand 2016) which also won gold.

Tengku Azmi said the ICQCC 2017 would be held in Manila, the Philippines, on Oct 24-27. There’s an invitation to a group from Sarawak.

He said among other international conventions that were participated through MPC apart from ICQCC were International Exposition On Team Excellence (IETEX), International Quality and Productivity Convention (IQPC, Asia Pacific Quality Conference (APQC) and International Team Excellence Award (ITEA)-ASQ

Meanwhile, on the briefings on Wednesday, he hoped the participants would understand the valuation criteria to be used during convention, which could also be used by the groups as their guideline for discussion.

The briefing was conducted by MPC (headquarters) senior manager Zainuddin Elias.

MPC Sarawak region manager Waila Mohd Nasir was also present.