Tusks of ‘murdered’ elephants not found yet

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) has been following several leads in its investigation into the gruesome ‘murder’ of two Bornean elephants for their tusks earlier this year.

“We have done our investigation and have raided houses but found nothing,” said SWD director Augustine Tuuga.

He added that they found an aged elephant ivory which was not at all related to the case.

He said that they were still trying to find tusks of the two elephants.