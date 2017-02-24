UCTS inks MoU with Chinese university KUST

KUCHING: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) and Kunming University of Science and Technology (KUST) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for student exchange and mutual development programmes.

Representing UCTS at the signing ceremony held in Kunming, China on Wednesday was Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is also chairman of UCTS Board of Directors while KUST was represented by its president Peng Jinhui.

In his brief address, Wong hailed KUST as a key university in China with a strong science and engineering background.

He believed both KUST and UCTS could collaborate in the field of technology, particularly, in food safety and research.

He informed his Chinese counterparts of the state government’s efforts in developing a halal hub in Sarawak.

He added that Tanjung Manis Halal Hub covered an area of over 70,000 hectares.

To meet the needs for food research and technology, UCTS had specifically set up a food technology division to cultivate and nurture talent.