ULM exposes HST potential areas mapping

BARABAI, South Kalimantan: The Lambung Mangkurat University (ULM) postgraduate team exposed the mapping of potential and suitability of agriculture land of HST district on Wednesday (22/2) night, AntaraNewsKalsel reported.

ULM team leader dr Rosalina Kumalawati explained the identification of each potential for each sub-district. The base for rice commodity, for example, is in the sub-district of Limpasu.

While a non-base corn is only in BAT and Limpasu, then onion is more suitable in the Batu Benawa and BAS. Red pepper and chili are fit in all the sub-districts.

“Banana base in the sub-district of BAT, Hantakan, Batu Benawa, LAS, BAS, LAU, Haruyan, Barabai, and Batara. While orange only fit in the sub-district of Batu Benawa, Pandawan, LAS, LAU, Haruyan, Barabai, and BAU,” she said.

Furthermore, for the field of animal husbandry, animal breeding is swamp buffalo fits for LAU, while types of cattle, goats and sheep in the sub-district of Haruyan, LAS, PAndawan, Batara, BAS, Limpasu, and Hantakan.

The poultry would better in the Haruyan, LAU, LAS, Batara, BAS, Pandawan, Barabai, Limpasu, and Batu Benawa.

“For fisheries according to our study and research the type of tilapia well developed in the sub-district of BAT, Hantakan, and Batara, while catfish in the Limpasu, and BAS, and goldfish in Hantakan and Batu Benawa, snakehead fish in LAS, toman fish in Batu Benawa, and Papuyu only in Barabai and Pandawan,” she explained.

Regent HST H Abdul Latif welcomed ULM program with the hope to be realized as soon as possible and be an example of the development of developed agriculture for farmers.

“It is our effort to improve the agriculture sector which will have much impact to the community, because we are committed not to mine coal and oil palm cultivation,” he said.