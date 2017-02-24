Upko rubbishes rep’s ‘racist party’ claim

PENAMPANG: United Pasokmomogun KadazanDusun Murut Organization (Upko) secretary general, Datuk Donald Mojuntin, has rubbished an allegation by an opposition elected representative recently that the party (Upko) is racist.

Upko is considering lodging a police report against the elected representative, he said at a Chinese New Year celebration for Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders in Penampang on Wednesday night.

“The latest attack on us by an elected representative has gone viral on social media. The elected representative was alleged to have said that the KadazanDusun people, especially Upko, are racists.

“As Upko Penampang chief, I must respond to this. We are not racists. It’s a very dangerous statement (as) the individual is accusing a party which has not made any statements that it is anti-Suluk. We have never done that. Why did the elected representative mention this is his official speech? We are now considering to lodge a police report (against the elected representative) as the allegation can incite hatred between the communities,” he said.

Mojuntin, who is also BN Penampang chairman, stressed that in the BN component parties, everyone is of different races and in Penampang, people, irrespective of race and religion, can sit down together at one table.

“In all seriousness, be responsible when making public statements. Don’t just simply make a statement for self-interest and to enhance the image of your (party) president and yourself.

“People in Penampang are certainly not racists. We are the best example of 1Malaysia,” he said, adding that it is not the right kind of leadership to bring down the people whom you are fighting for in the first place.

“As a KDM leader, I would not criticise or tarnish the KDM people who do not vote for me. Either we lead genuinely or not at all. Either you lead for the people or not at all. It is either your self-interest or the interest of the people? If it is for self-interest then don’t be a leader. Do not spoil the future of Sabah because, as far as I am concerned, Sabah is the best state in Malaysia so don’t bring racialism to Sabah,” he said.

Mojuntin, in his speech, also refuted claims by the opposition that Upko had not brought any development to Penampang in the 28 years it was in the coalition. This, he said, was what the opposition had said when campaigning in the 13th general election (GE13).

The opposition said that BN did not bring any development to Penampang, but what about the four secondary schools, the 20-over primary schools, sealed roads, especially in the villages, cement drains, the opportunities for our children to pursue higher education as well as business opportunities in Penampang?

“They painted a picture which our people believed, but we must take note that in the last 28 years, many development programs have been carried out. There were poverty eradication programs and assistance for the needy, such as single mothers and people with disabilities.

“We may have made a mistake in the last election, but let us not repeat it this coming election. We have given the opposition the opportunity, what is their excuse? Yes, they do not have allocations, but they can organise a lot of things if they really have strong grassroots support,” Mojuntin pointed out.

According to him, the opposition leaders can get the people to help out if they are really sincere in serving the rakyat.

“We are not YBs, but we are sincere in helping the people and we will continue to do so, YB or no YB. So give the BN candidate an opportunity and see how they perform in the next five years after the election. See how much development, how many people will get assistance, education for our children as well as jobs for our people will be made available,” Mojuntin promised.

According to Mojuntin, although Penampang’s elected representatives are from the opposition, BN leaders have never stopped working and servicing the people.

MCA Penampang chief, Datuk Francis Goh, and Umno Penampang chief, Datuk John Ambrose, as well as John Masabal from PBS, and other BN component party leaders have been working hard to serve the people, he pointed out. Goh, he said, has in the last three years helped the people through his company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) and I thanked him for helping the people in Penampang.

“If we had three elected representatives in Penampang, we would have seen more development in the past three years. The total allocations given to the elected representatives for development would be RM7 million a year. There would have been RM21 million in total for the past three years.

“Yes, there have been allocations given to BN leaders in Penampang, but let me stress here that we received the funding because we asked for it and we have to pursue the requests persistently until they were approved. And all the applications were made through the district office,” he said.

Mojuntin added: “One thing I am proud of is that we in Penampang are generous and when we see people in hardship, we pass the hat around and do a collection to help them out. But because of what Upko is doing, the opposition claimed that we are a ‘welfare party’.

“See for yourself, the BN component parties are willing to dig into their pockets to help the needy and, I believe, they do this sincerely. We have collected money to help fix roads, help a fire victim. All we do is out of the sincerity of our hearts, but why is the opposition always criticising BN? Why criticise us? Why not do it yourselves and do a better job? That way the rakyat can enjoy the benefits of what their elected representatives have brought them,” he said, adding: “Our struggle is still relevant because it is for the rakyat and not for ourselves.

Mojuntin also said that the gathering on Wednesday night dispels talks that they do not have a strong BN team in Penampang.

“Our objective tonight is to strengthen the understanding among BN component members in Penampang. The relationship of the top BN leaders is not perfect but we do not have any problems with each other. What is important is our ability, capability and our sincerity to sit down together to discuss issues and find ways to resolve them. We are sincere in what we are doing for the people and this is what we want the BN grassroots leaders and supporters to do, have mutual understanding for each other,” he stressed.

He urged the BN leaders in Penampang to enhance and strengthen the ties especially among the grassroots leaders so that they can improve our coordination in preparation for the coming 14th general election.

“We do not want to be dependent on anybody but we want to be inter-dependent, which will make us stronger. We have the latent strength but how do we make it better,” he said.

The event was jointly organised by Mojuntin and Goh.